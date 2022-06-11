 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham shares slew of snaps of new family member Simba Beckham

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Victoria Beckham shares slew of snaps of new family member Simba Beckham

Renowned fashion designer Victoria Beckham gushed over adorable new pup Simba as David Beckham, Romeo and Harper enjoy some cuddles with new family member.

The celebrity couple welcomed a brand new addition to the family last week, in the form of an adorable pup named Simba Beckham.

And the arrival seems to be settling into family life, as Victoria Beckham shared a slew of sweet snaps to her Instagram on Saturday, dubbing him 'A real posh puppy'.

David beckham's sweetheart captioned the snaps: "A real Posh puppy!  Simba Beckham is not only cute, he has great taste (swipe to the end  Kisses)"

Showing that Simba is being showered with attention, the snaps included her husband David lying down for a cuddle, before their son Romeo, 19, and daughter Harper, 10, got in on the action. 

David Beckham is seen locking Simba between his arms as they enjoyed the sweet cuddle. While Harper is planting a kiss on his head and Romeo held the tiny pup by just one hand as he nestled into him.

More From Entertainment:

Neurological expert shares shocking details about Justin Bieber's 'severe' face paralysis

Neurological expert shares shocking details about Justin Bieber's 'severe' face paralysis
Prince Charles and Camilla to host a Live show from Queen's home?

Prince Charles and Camilla to host a Live show from Queen's home?
Meghan Markle accused of ‘completely taking over’ Prince Harry

Meghan Markle accused of ‘completely taking over’ Prince Harry
What tactic Tom Cruise uses to maintain his authority? Simon Pegg reveals

What tactic Tom Cruise uses to maintain his authority? Simon Pegg reveals
Paris Jackson is a sight to behold amid shopping night out in LA: see pics

Paris Jackson is a sight to behold amid shopping night out in LA: see pics
Carrie Underwood discloses she cannot face big crowds due to reserved nature

Carrie Underwood discloses she cannot face big crowds due to reserved nature
Liam Payne gets candid about his four-year-old son Bear's Marvel obsession

Liam Payne gets candid about his four-year-old son Bear's Marvel obsession
Will there be a third ‘Top Gun’ film?

Will there be a third ‘Top Gun’ film?
Johnny Depp's win will get him to Pirates as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp's win will get him to Pirates as Captain Jack Sparrow
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘addicted to drama’ and cause ‘maximum mayhem’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘addicted to drama’ and cause ‘maximum mayhem’
Pakistani rapper Eva B’s song featured in first episode of ‘Ms Marvel’

Pakistani rapper Eva B’s song featured in first episode of ‘Ms Marvel’
Jennifer Aniston slams social stars becoming famous for ‘doing nothing’

Jennifer Aniston slams social stars becoming famous for ‘doing nothing’

Latest

view all