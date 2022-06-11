Victoria Beckham shares slew of snaps of new family member Simba Beckham

Renowned fashion designer Victoria Beckham gushed over adorable new pup Simba as David Beckham, Romeo and Harper enjoy some cuddles with new family member.



The celebrity couple welcomed a brand new addition to the family last week, in the form of an adorable pup named Simba Beckham.



And the arrival seems to be settling into family life, as Victoria Beckham shared a slew of sweet snaps to her Instagram on Saturday, dubbing him 'A real posh puppy'.

David beckham's sweetheart captioned the snaps: "A real Posh puppy! Simba Beckham is not only cute, he has great taste (swipe to the end Kisses)"



Showing that Simba is being showered with attention, the snaps included her husband David lying down for a cuddle, before their son Romeo, 19, and daughter Harper, 10, got in on the action.

David Beckham is seen locking Simba between his arms as they enjoyed the sweet cuddle. While Harper is planting a kiss on his head and Romeo held the tiny pup by just one hand as he nestled into him.