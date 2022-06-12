 
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin leaning on one another amid health battles

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber made a great team amid the celebrity pair’s health battles with ministroke and facial paralysis

Despite the difficult few months, Hailey and Justin have been leaning on one another to help each other through.

The singer, 28, revealed in an Instagram video this week that he has been suffering facial paralysis caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome after a virus, meaning he had to cancel dates on his Justice World Tour.

Hailey, 25, also spoke out earlier in the year about ending up in hospital after she had a mini-stroke, caused by a blood clot to her brain, which was the result of an undiagnosed hole in her heart, which she underwent surgery to fix.

‘Between Hailey’s health scare earlier this year and now this, it’s a lot for them. Hailey is worried as well. Just like Justin did everything he could to take care of Hailey, she now does the same for him,’ a source told People.

Justin and Hailey, sources close to the couple say, have been supporting one another for difficult few months.

