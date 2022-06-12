Shakira to follow in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian?

Shakria and Gerard Pique last week announced to part their ways after the footballer was accused of cheating on his partner.

The Colombian superstar and FC Barcelona defender are still following each other on Instagram.

While many people believe that they would soon unfollow each other given how their relationship ended, others believe they might keep following each other like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West did after their divorce.

Kim unfollowed the rapper when she became fed up of his posts targeting her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Before being unfollowed, Kanye seemed to test Kim Kardashian's patience by posting screenshots of his former wife's texts to him.

It still remains to be seen what happens between Shakira and Gerard.

The 45-year-old "Hips don't Lie" songstress is one of the biggest names in the global music industry and has sold more than 60 million albums.

Spanish football hero Pique, 35, won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship, and is a three-time Champions League winner with Barcelona.

Shakira sang her infectious hit "Waka Waka", the official song of the 2010 World Cup, at the event's closing ceremony in South Africa.

They met during the filming of the anthem's video and had exchanged messages a few weeks before the closing ceremony.

Once official, they soon became a darling of the paparazzi.

The couple share two sons and had been living together for years on the outskirts of Barcelona.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our upmost priority, we request respect for (our) privacy," the couple said in a statement.

With her mix of Latin and Arabic rhythms and rock influence, three-time Grammy winner Shakira is one of the biggest stars from Latin America, scoring major global hits with songs such as "Hips don't Lie" and "Whenever, Wherever".

In 2020, she performed with Jennifer Lopez at the half-time show of the NFL's Super Bowl championship final in Miami, one of the most-watched half-hours in US television.