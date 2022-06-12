 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo rape suit 'dismissed' after accuser rep acts in 'bad faith'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo rape suit dismissed after accuser rep acts in bad faith
Cristiano Ronaldo rape suit 'dismissed' after accuser rep acts in 'bad faith'

Cristiano Ronaldo is free of 2009 rape allegations.

on Friday, U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey of Las Vegas dismissed the rape lawsuit that alleged the footballer for raping Kathryn Mayorga.

The decision came after Mayorga's attorney Leslie Mark Stovall acted in bad faith, stealing and leaking documents used in the case.

"Stovall's repeated use of stolen, privileged documents to prosecute this case has every indicia of bad-faith conduct," the judge said in the 42-page ruling, which was obtained by PEOPLE.

"And because the record shows that he and Mayorga have extensively reviewed these documents and used them to fashion the very basis of Mayorga's claims," Dorsey continued. "Simply disqualifying Stovall will not purge the prejudice from their misuse."

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's attorney Peter S. Christiansen tells PEOPLE his client is "pleased with the federal court's careful consideration of the issues and decision to dismiss this case."

"Since the Plaintiff first filed suit in 2018, we have maintained the action was brought in bad faith," Christiansen adds in a statement. "The outright dismissal of Plaintiff's case should give all who follow this matter renewed confidence in the judicial process in this country while dissuading those who seek to undermine it.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew exit master plan amid 'sensitivity' to 'public feelings' disclosed

Prince Andrew exit master plan amid 'sensitivity' to 'public feelings' disclosed
Taylor Swift has 'imposter syndrome' as music director: 'You don't do that'

Taylor Swift has 'imposter syndrome' as music director: 'You don't do that'
Kendall Jenner has 'standards' before she picks her baby daddy

Kendall Jenner has 'standards' before she picks her baby daddy
Shakira to follow in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian?

Shakira to follow in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian?
With Berkshire move, Prince William, Kate to face allegations of wasting public money on Kensington Palace

With Berkshire move, Prince William, Kate to face allegations of wasting public money on Kensington Palace

Justin Bieber illness video is heartbreaking, says UK patient with same condition

Justin Bieber illness video is heartbreaking, says UK patient with same condition
Prince George: William's son called CEO of Kensington Palace

Prince George: William's son called CEO of Kensington Palace

Cardi B starts following Eminem's daughter

Cardi B starts following Eminem's daughter

Filmmaker files complaint against actress Mehak Noor

Filmmaker files complaint against actress Mehak Noor

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin leaning on one another amid health battles

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin leaning on one another amid health battles
Meghan Markle accused of 'taking over' Prince Harry

Meghan Markle accused of 'taking over' Prince Harry
Blac Chyna hit with Kim Kardashian diss

Blac Chyna hit with Kim Kardashian diss

Latest

view all