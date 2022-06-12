 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen ‘only' came to London for her Jubilee after Prince Charles called her

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

file footage

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations wrapped up last week with historic appearances by the monarch in London, and according to a source, Prince Charles was the one who convinced his mother to come out.

A historic photo of the royal family on the balcony was taken towards the closing of the Jubilee celebrations last Sunday; one key photo showed the Queen surrounded by four generations of the royal family, including the three heirs to the throne.

The photo shows Prince Charles, first in line for the throne, to the Queen’s right, with Prince William and his son Prince George, second and third in line, to her left.

The Daily Star quoted an inside source commenting on the landmark photo by saying: “The Queen only decided that she would go to London about three hours before the balcony appearance.”

The source added: “She was not feeling brilliant, but the Prince of Wales had called her and told her she really ought to come if she could. He told her there were so many people desperate to see her and he convinced her to come.”

Queen Elizabeth, 96, travelled all the way from her Windsor home to London for the Jubilee celebrations and was only seen on the balcony twice during the Jubilee weekend. 

