 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez wears a jumpsuit to Britney Spears’s ‘private’ wedding

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

Selena Gomez wears a jumpsuit to Britney Spears’s ‘private’ wedding

Selena Gomez is cheering for blusing bride Britney Spears!

Gomez, who has always kept her low-key friendship with the Gimme More singer private, was spotted at her wedding fashioning a blue jumpsuit paired with jewelry and some soft curls.

The 29-year-old singer was one of the 60 guests that were invited to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding at the pop star's house.

Selena impressed in a cobalt blue strapless jumpsuit with her brown hair lightly curled at the end. The American actress styled black heels and large hoop earrings with her attire, also wearing matching blue eyeliner.

Gomez and Spears have kept their friendship private, but their public interaction in August gave out a hint of a blooming relationship when Spears gave the Taki Taki singer a shout-out in her cooking video.

The Womanizer singer captioned her post, “In a system where I’ve felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share!!!!” Spears wrote. “As Selena Gomez says it best - The world can be a nasty place ... I know it ... you know it … kill them with kindness [sun emojis]!!! Unfortunately, the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I’m gonna post a little less from now on [woman shrugging emojis] !!!! Pssss this was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life and it’s inspired me to take on a new passion in the cooking field!!!! God bless you beautiful people … TA TA [waving hand emojis]”.

Responding to the shoutout, Selena wrote:“ Love you @britneyspears! You’re welcome to come cook with me any time!”

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell part ways again: 'They are better as friends'

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell part ways again: 'They are better as friends'
Meghan Markle reveals Archie and Lilibet sibling bond

Meghan Markle reveals Archie and Lilibet sibling bond
Georgina Rodríguez reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Kathryn Mayorga

Georgina Rodríguez reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Kathryn Mayorga
Meghan Markle 'nonsense' 40th birthday scheme 'gone down so badly' in UK

Meghan Markle 'nonsense' 40th birthday scheme 'gone down so badly' in UK
Prince Charles 'destroying' monarchy to 'extinction' over Rwanda policy comment

Prince Charles 'destroying' monarchy to 'extinction' over Rwanda policy comment
Kim Kardashian discloses her true feelings for Johnny Depp

Kim Kardashian discloses her true feelings for Johnny Depp
How Queen came to be known as 'Lilibet'?: Read Inside

How Queen came to be known as 'Lilibet'?: Read Inside
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘terrifying’ royals with memoir rumours

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘terrifying’ royals with memoir rumours
Surgeon updates on Justin Bieber’s health

Surgeon updates on Justin Bieber’s health
Prince Charles asked to 'shut up' amid political 'attempts' to 'destroy' monarchy

Prince Charles asked to 'shut up' amid political 'attempts' to 'destroy' monarchy
Harry, Meghan 'choreographed' to be 'sidelined' during Jubilee in 'heartless' way

Harry, Meghan 'choreographed' to be 'sidelined' during Jubilee in 'heartless' way
Prince Andrew exit master plan amid 'sensitivity' to 'public feelings' disclosed

Prince Andrew exit master plan amid 'sensitivity' to 'public feelings' disclosed

Latest

view all