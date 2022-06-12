 
entertainment
Shakira, Gerard Pique's relationship had 'many problems' before break-up: reports

Shakira, Gerard Pique's relationship had 'many problems' before break-up: reports

Shakira and Gerard Pique's relationship reportedly had 'many problems' before the couple decided to part ways after dating for 11 years.

However, the recent reports suggest that the couple’s romance had been on the rocks for some time as there were ‘many problems’ in their relationship.

During her appearance on the Ya es Medioda program, a television collaborated Carmen Lomana revealed that the Waka Waka singer didn’t live together with her soccer star beau.

"Both had many problems and affected the couple," Lomana said while adding that they didn’t get along well.

“Being married to a footballer is not easy. There are cases of women who marry very important footballers, and they tell you that they think they are God," she remarked.

Shakira and Pique, who share two children – Milan and Sasha, announced their split in an official statement.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the two said in the statement shared by the Colombian singer’s PR firm.

"For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

