Prince William ‘feels let down’ by Prince Harry and Meghan, claims friend

file footage

Prince William is said to still be ‘deeply upset’ by his ongoing feud with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, with a friend of his claiming that the Duke of Cambridge ‘feels let down’ by the Sussexes for leaving the UK.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020 and according to sources close to them, Prince William remains affected by the fallout from their departure.

Talking to The Times, a friend of William said: “He’s still deeply upset about it and feels let down, but he’s moved on.”

In fact, the wound remains so raw for Prince William that he reportedly refused to mingle with Prince Harry and Meghan while they were in the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last week; the brothers were not pictured together during the weekend.

Commenting on the same, royal expert Daniela Elser told The Daily Star: “It’s nearly a year since we last saw William and Harry together, and in that time the situation seems to have only deteriorated further.”



