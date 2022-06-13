 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William ‘feels let down’ by Prince Harry and Meghan, claims friend

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

file footage

Prince William is said to still be ‘deeply upset’ by his ongoing feud with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, with a friend of his claiming that the Duke of Cambridge ‘feels let down’ by the Sussexes for leaving the UK.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020 and according to sources close to them, Prince William remains affected by the fallout from their departure.

Talking to The Times, a friend of William said: “He’s still deeply upset about it and feels let down, but he’s moved on.”

In fact, the wound remains so raw for Prince William that he reportedly refused to mingle with Prince Harry and Meghan while they were in the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last week; the brothers were not pictured together during the weekend.

Commenting on the same, royal expert Daniela Elser told The Daily Star: “It’s nearly a year since we last saw William and Harry together, and in that time the situation seems to have only deteriorated further.”


More From Entertainment:

Queen to remain on throne until 2024?

Queen to remain on throne until 2024?
Newlyweds Britney Spears, Sam Asghari enjoy Rolls Royce ride post lavish nuptial: 'Just Married'

Newlyweds Britney Spears, Sam Asghari enjoy Rolls Royce ride post lavish nuptial: 'Just Married'
Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ co-star Anthony Edwards gives THIS reaction to ‘Maverick’ sequel

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ co-star Anthony Edwards gives THIS reaction to ‘Maverick’ sequel

Johnny Depp's THIS picture reflects his personality

Johnny Depp's THIS picture reflects his personality
Queen to become world's longest-reigning monarch in 2024 by surpassing Louis XIV of France

Queen to become world's longest-reigning monarch in 2024 by surpassing Louis XIV of France
Harry Styles’ Glasgow gig witness tragedy after fan falls from top balcony

Harry Styles’ Glasgow gig witness tragedy after fan falls from top balcony

Queen overtakes Thailand's King Bhumibol to become world's second-longest reigning monarch

Queen overtakes Thailand's King Bhumibol to become world's second-longest reigning monarch
Justin Bieber's facial paralysis - Ramsay Hunt syndrome virus can also cause hearing loss

Justin Bieber's facial paralysis - Ramsay Hunt syndrome virus can also cause hearing loss
Johnny Depp's fan support 'snowballed' thanks to lawsuit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's fan support 'snowballed' thanks to lawsuit against Amber Heard
Gerard Pique's rumoured beau breaks silence after footballer's split from Shakira

Gerard Pique's rumoured beau breaks silence after footballer's split from Shakira
Royals ‘completely ignored’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Jubilee

Royals ‘completely ignored’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Jubilee
Prince Harry’s reunion with Queen ‘pointless’: ‘Memoir will reopen wounds!’

Prince Harry’s reunion with Queen ‘pointless’: ‘Memoir will reopen wounds!’

Latest

view all