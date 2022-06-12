 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen to become world's longest-reigning monarch in 2024 by surpassing Louis XIV of France

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

Queen to become worlds longest-reigning monarch in 2024 by surpassing Louis XIV of France

Queen Elizabeth II will become the world's longest monarch by surpassing Louis XIV of France if she remains on the throne for two more years.

Crowned in 1953, the 96 year-old became the world's second-longest reigning monarch after overtaking Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Sunday.

Elizabeth II became the longest-serving British monarch in September 2015, surpassing her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria.

She is behind Louis XIV of France who remains the longest-reigning monarch with a 72-year and 110-day reign from 1643 until 1715.

The Queen has overtaken Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for 70 years and 126 days between 1946 and 2016.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles’ Glasgow gig witness tragedy after fan falls from top balcony

Harry Styles’ Glasgow gig witness tragedy after fan falls from top balcony

Queen overtakes Thailand's King Bhumibol to become world's second-longest reigning monarch

Queen overtakes Thailand's King Bhumibol to become world's second-longest reigning monarch
Justin Bieber's facial paralysis - Ramsay Hunt syndrome virus can also cause hearing loss

Justin Bieber's facial paralysis - Ramsay Hunt syndrome virus can also cause hearing loss
Johnny Depp's fan support 'snowballed' thanks to lawsuit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp's fan support 'snowballed' thanks to lawsuit against Amber Heard
Gerard Pique's rumoured beau breaks silence after footballer's split from Shakira

Gerard Pique's rumoured beau breaks silence after footballer's split from Shakira
Royals ‘completely ignored’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Jubilee

Royals ‘completely ignored’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Jubilee
Prince Harry’s reunion with Queen ‘pointless’: ‘Memoir will reopen wounds!’

Prince Harry’s reunion with Queen ‘pointless’: ‘Memoir will reopen wounds!’
Bill Maher blames Hollywood for glorifying gun violence in films

Bill Maher blames Hollywood for glorifying gun violence in films
Amber Heard ripped for flying private jet but claiming she cannot afford to pay $10m

Amber Heard ripped for flying private jet but claiming she cannot afford to pay $10m
Meghan Markle accused of having a ‘lack of intelligence’: report

Meghan Markle accused of having a ‘lack of intelligence’: report
Will Smith gears up for his comeback in major new film post Oscar slap

Will Smith gears up for his comeback in major new film post Oscar slap
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle handed ‘bitter pill to swollow’ by Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle handed ‘bitter pill to swollow’ by Queen

Latest

view all