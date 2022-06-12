Queen to become world's longest-reigning monarch in 2024 by surpassing Louis XIV of France

Queen Elizabeth II will become the world's longest monarch by surpassing Louis XIV of France if she remains on the throne for two more years.

Crowned in 1953, the 96 year-old became the world's second-longest reigning monarch after overtaking Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Sunday.



Elizabeth II became the longest-serving British monarch in September 2015, surpassing her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria.

She is behind Louis XIV of France who remains the longest-reigning monarch with a 72-year and 110-day reign from 1643 until 1715.

The Queen has overtaken Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for 70 years and 126 days between 1946 and 2016.

