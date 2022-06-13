Julia Roberts uses Queen Elizabeth's picture to promote 'Gaslit' finale

Julia Roberts used Queen Elizabeth's picture to announce the finale of 'Gaslit'.

Taking to Instagram she posted the British monarch's photo with caption, "Freshen your lipstick and pour yourself a drink. Gaslit finale tonight."

Hundred of people including Jennifer Aniston reacted to Julia Roberts's Instagram announcement featuring the Queen.

"Gaslit", a political thriller starring Sean Penn and Julia, is a modern take on the 1970s political Watergate scandal centreing on untold stories and forgotten characters of the time.