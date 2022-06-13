 
Monday Jun 13 2022
Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble still going strong, dismiss break up rumours

Monday Jun 13, 2022

US reality TV star Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble have dismissed rumours of their break up.

Kris, 66 and Corey Gamble are still going strong and enjoying quality time at Amalfi Coast.

Kim, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s mother took to Instagram and dismissed the rumours, doing rounds on the internet since Corey didn’t attend Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding to Travis Barker.

Sharing a loved-up photo with her beau, Kris said, “Beautiful week sailing the Amalfi Coast with @coreygamble #italy #france #amalficoast.”

In another post, Kris says, “An amazing trip to the Mediterranean with our besties and partners in crime @thomasjhilfiger @mrshilfiger! Thank you Tommy and Dee for the heavenly week full of fun and laughter we treasure your friendship and love you dearly.”

She also showered love on Corey, saying “love you @coreygamble.”

The entrepreneur, 41 also shared the PDA-filled photos with Kris.

The couple had been dating since 2014.

