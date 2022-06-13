 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
‘Squid Game's Hwang Dong-hyuk credits fans for show’s success after announcing season 2

Monday Jun 13, 2022

‘Squid Game's Hwang Dong-hyuk credits fans for show’s success after announcing season 2

After taking the world by storm with the first season, the popular Korean thriller show Squid Game is all set to make a comeback with the second season.

On Sunday, streaming giant Netflix announced the renewal of the show with an intriguing teaser, which left the show’s fans excited.

Meanwhile, the series creator, director and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk took to his Instagram handle and penned a special letter for fans and shared details from the upcoming thrilling second season.


"It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever,” he began.

“As the writer, director, and producer of Squid Game, a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show," the creator added.

Coming as a spoiler for those who still haven't watched the first season, he revealed, "And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You'll also be introduced to Young hee's boyfriend, Cheoul-Su..."


Six weeks after the release of Season 1 in September last year, Squid Game became one of the most popular series on Netflix with 111 million accounts that had watched it. 

