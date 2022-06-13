 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Ariana DeBose’s interaction with Andrew Garfield during 2022 Tonys leaves audience in splits

Hollywood actress Ariana DeBose performed a musical number during the 2022 Tony Awards ceremony on Sunday.

DeBose, who hosted the star-studded affair, interacted with many audience members, including Andrew Garfield during her performance.

“I am close to you, oh so close to you / I am touching you, there’s not a lot that you can do,” DeBose sang while poking Garfield in the face as he laughed.

The Amazing Spider-Man actor wrapped his arms around DeBose as she sat on his lap and continued singing, "I’m sitting on you / ‘cause what they say is true / ‘cause there is no escaping us in the audience!"

Leaving the audience in splits, the West Side Story actress then stood up and walked off to continue her performance.

Many people reacted to DeBose’s performance on social media. The Daily Beast reporter Kevin Fallon wrote: “I respect Ariana DeBose for realising what is the point of hosting an award show if you don’t use that opportunity to sit on Andrew Garfield’s lap.”

