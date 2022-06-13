 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
Johnny Depp 'a fantastic actor and beloved character', says Amber Heard in first interview: Video

Monday Jun 13, 2022

Hollywood actress Amber Heard has shared her thoughts and feelings in first full-length televised interview after losing defamation lawsuit brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

During the interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, which was recorded this week, the Aquaman actress said she doesn’t “blame the jury” for the verdict.

To a question, Heard replied as saying: "I don't blame the jury. I actually understand he's a beloved character and people feel they know him." 

She continued: "He's a fantastic actor."

Host Savannah Guthrie suddenly reacted as saying, "the job is to not be dazzled by that. The job is to look at the facts and the evidence and they did not believe your testimony and evidences."

Amber Heard also said: “But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

The Pirates of The Caribbean star, 59, emerged victorious in his $50m defamation case against Heard after three days of deliberations by a jury, which also handed Heard a partial win in her countersuit.

