 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard’s first tell-all interview after trial is just the beginning: spills source

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

FileFootage

Amber Heard is making headlines once again due to her first tell-all interview after losing Johnny Depp’s blockbuster lawsuit as the actor took the charge to break her silence on social media trolling throughout the trial.

Heard not only took a swipe at the unfair verdict but she also gave her two cents on the ‘hate and vitriol’ the actor faced during the bombshell trial.

A source told Entertainment Tonight (ET) that the scathing interview is just the beginning of Heard’s carefully planned comeback.

"Amber was waiting a bit before speaking out about the trial and sharing her truth until she felt ready and, like, it was a good time," the source said.

The outlet also quoted its insider who said the Aquaman actor "is feeling more optimistic now."

"She is confident that her side will come out eventually. She has a plan and strategy to make a comeback over the next year."

Earlier last week, ET also reported that Heard was "not in a good place and is worried in general and financially speaking."

"She is definitely planning to appeal the court's decision," the source said at the time. "She feels very alone and like she lost a lot of friends. She is sad that people she hoped would support her, didn't."

More From Entertainment:

Lady Gaga to play Harley Quinn in a musical sequel of Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Joker'?

Lady Gaga to play Harley Quinn in a musical sequel of Joaquin Phoenix starrer 'Joker'?
Piers Morgan reacts to Amber Heard first interview after Johnny Depp trial

Piers Morgan reacts to Amber Heard first interview after Johnny Depp trial
Camille Vasquez 'tight-lipped' smile looks for '50 words' to define Amber Heard: Watch

Camille Vasquez 'tight-lipped' smile looks for '50 words' to define Amber Heard: Watch
Prince Andrew attends private lunch with Queen after prestigious Garter Day snub

Prince Andrew attends private lunch with Queen after prestigious Garter Day snub
Prince Harry seen 'genuinely happy' at Cali polo match without Meghan: Expert

Prince Harry seen 'genuinely happy' at Cali polo match without Meghan: Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'uncomfortable' after 'in and out fantasy' shatters

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'uncomfortable' after 'in and out fantasy' shatters

Amber Heard claims Depp 'paid' witnesses, 'randos' after Kate Moss testimony

Amber Heard claims Depp 'paid' witnesses, 'randos' after Kate Moss testimony
Britney Spears protects £60m fortune from Sam Asghari in iron clad prenup

Britney Spears protects £60m fortune from Sam Asghari in iron clad prenup
Post Malone is a girl dad! Rapper welcomes first child with fiancée

Post Malone is a girl dad! Rapper welcomes first child with fiancée
Justin Bieber pleads for Jesus 'loving arms' amid health 'horror'

Justin Bieber pleads for Jesus 'loving arms' amid health 'horror'
Khloe Kardashian puts her fit figure on display while posing for a video

Khloe Kardashian puts her fit figure on display while posing for a video
Queen’s latest picture reignites health fears as monarch appears ‘frail’

Queen’s latest picture reignites health fears as monarch appears ‘frail’

Latest

view all