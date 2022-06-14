Amber Heard’s first tell-all interview after trial is just the beginning: spills source

FileFootage

Amber Heard is making headlines once again due to her first tell-all interview after losing Johnny Depp’s blockbuster lawsuit as the actor took the charge to break her silence on social media trolling throughout the trial.



Heard not only took a swipe at the unfair verdict but she also gave her two cents on the ‘hate and vitriol’ the actor faced during the bombshell trial.

A source told Entertainment Tonight (ET) that the scathing interview is just the beginning of Heard’s carefully planned comeback.

"Amber was waiting a bit before speaking out about the trial and sharing her truth until she felt ready and, like, it was a good time," the source said.

The outlet also quoted its insider who said the Aquaman actor "is feeling more optimistic now."

"She is confident that her side will come out eventually. She has a plan and strategy to make a comeback over the next year."

Earlier last week, ET also reported that Heard was "not in a good place and is worried in general and financially speaking."

"She is definitely planning to appeal the court's decision," the source said at the time. "She feels very alone and like she lost a lot of friends. She is sad that people she hoped would support her, didn't."