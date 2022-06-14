 
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
Rolling Stones Mick Jagger tests positive for Covid

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Rolling Stones has postponed its Amsterdam show after its frontman Mick Jagger on Monday said he had caught Covid, forcing the band to cancel its latest gig.

In a statement on Twitter, Jagger said, “I´m so sorry that we´ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight."

The 78-year-old singer tweeted,"I have unfortunately just tested positive for Covid. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can."

The legendary British band opened their European tour with a gig in Madrid on June 1, to mark six decades since they were formed.

Jagger, who has been vaccinated against Covid, last April unveiled a new song -- "Easy Sleazy" -- that he recorded at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

