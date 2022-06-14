 
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
'Second row' Harry not needed by royals, US author says family 'is moving on'

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

'Second row' Harry not needed by royals, California says family 'is moving on'

Prince Harry is no longer useful for the prestigious British royal family, says author.

Montecito author Robert Eringer declares that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are less relevant to the future plans of the monarchy as their family back in UK is 'moving on'

In a piece titled "The Duke & Duchess of Woke (or Woe)", Mr Eringer dubbed mocked 'second row Harry.'

He wrote: "The Duke’s new nickname might as well be 'Second Row Harry,' based on the seating arrangement for a thanksgiving service inside St Paul’s Cathedral, at which, upon arrival, the Duke and Duchess were booed by spectators."

Harry and Meghan returned to UK to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June. The couple jetted back to US after four days of celebration.

