Amber Heard reacts to Johnny Depp's lawyers: 'I did horrible, regrettable things throughout my relationship'

In her first televised interview, which will air this Friday, Amber Heard has admitted that she and her ex-husband Johnny Depp ‘were awful to each other'.

The Aquaman star, during her chat with American TV host Guthrie, opened up on losing her multi-million dollar defamation battle against Depp.

Guthrie, who also interviewed the Pirates of The Caribbean star's lawyers' Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez last week, told Heard that they think their client won the case because she did not take “responsibility for anything she did in the marriage”, whereas he was honest about his problems with drugs and alcohol.

The 36-year-old actress responded as saying: “I did do and say horrible, regrettable things throughout my relationship, I behaved in horrible, almost unrecognisable to myself ways, I have so much regret.”

Heard also opened up on her relationship with Depp, saying: “It was ugly, and could be very beautiful, it was very, very toxic. We were awful to each other. I made a lot of mistakes, a lot of mistakes, but I’ve always told the truth.”