Jason Momoa and Eiza González split up after months of dating

Jason Momoa and Eiza González’ short, whirlwind romance has ended, as per sources quoted by People magazine.

According to a close source, 42-year-old Momoa and 32-year-old González, have gone their separate ways just a month after it was confirmed that they have been dating for some months after meeting through work.

As per the insider, the Aquaman star and the Ambulance actress decided to call it quits after realising that “they are just very different people”.

However, another source close to Momoa and González has claimed that the couple is ‘hoping they might work it out’.

“They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public… They are in different life stages,” the second insider said.

This comes after People magazine quoted another source in May as confirming that the two were ‘exclusive’ and had been dating since February of this year.

“Right now, it's not a very serious situation and they're both just seeing where it goes. They've been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules,” the second source further shared.

They continued: “She's more of a long-term-relationship person versus casual dater… As for Momoa, he is a really good guy, very generous and happy all the time; he's all about love and spreading love.”

“It's not that he's not taking it seriously, but with his kids, he's not going to rush into anything quickly. He had a lot of love for Lisa and there is still a lot of mutual respect there as far as she's concerned,” the insider concluded.

Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their separation back in January, five years after tying the knot. They share daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13.