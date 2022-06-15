 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez not replacing Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez not replacing Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez not replacing Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’

Hollywood actress Amber Heard has dismissed reports she has been cut from the Aquaman 2 after Johnny Depp defamation trial.

The spokesperson for Amber Heard has rejected the reports, saying “The rumour mill continues as it has from day one – inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane.”

Earlier, there were reports that Heard was fired from her role as Mera in the Aquaman sequel.

The reports quoting sources as saying Warner Bros. has decided to recast Amber Heard’s role after screentesting the movie. They are going to be doing reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman.

The Warner Bros has yet to respond to the reports and Amber Heard claims.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp fans had urged his all-star attorney Camille Vasquez, who became an internet sensation, to replace Heard as Mera in Aquaman 2.

Camille won the hearts of the fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean star during the televised defamation trial for her outstanding skills.

Several fans also shared photoshopped images of the attorney in the Mera character.


More From Entertainment:

Chris Evans reacts to criticism over ‘Lightyear’

Chris Evans reacts to criticism over ‘Lightyear’
Queen 'masterstroke' decision for Camilla lauded after Princess Diana failure

Queen 'masterstroke' decision for Camilla lauded after Princess Diana failure
Meghan Markle not bringing Lili back to UK after 'kick in the teeth'

Meghan Markle not bringing Lili back to UK after 'kick in the teeth'
Prince William, Kate Middleton try 'tricky move' to answer Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate Middleton try 'tricky move' to answer Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Amber Heard on physical fights with Johnny Depp: 'Can't say I won't start one again'

Amber Heard on physical fights with Johnny Depp: 'Can't say I won't start one again'
'Squid Game' reality show announced worldwide for $4.56 million: Here's How to Apply

'Squid Game' reality show announced worldwide for $4.56 million: Here's How to Apply
Kim Kardashian denies damaging Marilyn Monroe dress: 'Not accurate'

Kim Kardashian denies damaging Marilyn Monroe dress: 'Not accurate'
BTS Jin wants to make 'variety show' in 'solo' career journey: 'I can do it'

BTS Jin wants to make 'variety show' in 'solo' career journey: 'I can do it'
Britney Spears lashes out at brother Bryan

Britney Spears lashes out at brother Bryan

Shakira is making Jerard Pique jealous

Shakira is making Jerard Pique jealous
BTS will never return as K-pop group after 'hiatus'?

BTS will never return as K-pop group after 'hiatus'?

'Amber Heard should have learned something from Prince Andrew before interview'

'Amber Heard should have learned something from Prince Andrew before interview'

Latest

view all