Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez not replacing Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’

Hollywood actress Amber Heard has dismissed reports she has been cut from the Aquaman 2 after Johnny Depp defamation trial.



The spokesperson for Amber Heard has rejected the reports, saying “The rumour mill continues as it has from day one – inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane.”

Earlier, there were reports that Heard was fired from her role as Mera in the Aquaman sequel.

The reports quoting sources as saying Warner Bros. has decided to recast Amber Heard’s role after screentesting the movie. They are going to be doing reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman.

The Warner Bros has yet to respond to the reports and Amber Heard claims.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp fans had urged his all-star attorney Camille Vasquez, who became an internet sensation, to replace Heard as Mera in Aquaman 2.

Camille won the hearts of the fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean star during the televised defamation trial for her outstanding skills.

Several fans also shared photoshopped images of the attorney in the Mera character.



