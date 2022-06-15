 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Georgina Rodríguez, Ronaldo celebrate victory in Kathryn Mayorga lawsuit

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

Georgina Rodríguez, Ronaldo enjoy ‘family vacation’ as court dismisses lawsuit against footballer
Georgina Rodríguez, Ronaldo enjoy ‘family vacation’ as court dismisses lawsuit against footballer

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are enjoying a family vacation with their children after a US district judge dismissed a rape lawsuit filed by Kathryn Mayorga against the football superstar.

Ronaldo took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of their trip with his family along with a sweet caption.

He said, “Vacation with love!” followed by a heart emoticon.

The Manchester United player also posted the same photo in his Insta stories with ‘Family Vacation’ caption.

Georgina also took to the Facebook-owned app and posted adorable photos as they jet off on family holiday for break.

In one of the photos, Georgina proudly cradles newly born baby Bella Esmerelda.

She posted the pictures with caption, “My life” with a heart emoji.


More From Entertainment:

Sarah Ferguson hints at remarrying ex lover Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson hints at remarrying ex lover Prince Andrew
British author fumed for branding 'unattractive' Meghan Markle 'strange' and 'sick'

British author fumed for branding 'unattractive' Meghan Markle 'strange' and 'sick'
Amber Heard slip of tongue caught on camera: 'Depp lawyers distracted jury better'

Amber Heard slip of tongue caught on camera: 'Depp lawyers distracted jury better'
Justin Bieber offers rare update on facial paralysis scare

Justin Bieber offers rare update on facial paralysis scare
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on 'really abusive, dysfunctional relationship': 'Go away!'

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on 'really abusive, dysfunctional relationship': 'Go away!'
Amber Heard 'wishes' she felt 'confident' on verdict day: 'No fair representation'

Amber Heard 'wishes' she felt 'confident' on verdict day: 'No fair representation'
Amber Heard a laughing stock after Johnny Depp 'scissor fingers' remark: Viral Video

Amber Heard a laughing stock after Johnny Depp 'scissor fingers' remark: Viral Video
Jared Leto opens up about relationship with 'fraud' Elizabeth Holmes

Jared Leto opens up about relationship with 'fraud' Elizabeth Holmes
Matthew Perry finishes memoir featuring ‘ugly’ details of what happened on ‘Friends’ set

Matthew Perry finishes memoir featuring ‘ugly’ details of what happened on ‘Friends’ set
Piers Morgan takes another swipe at Amber Heard, Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan takes another swipe at Amber Heard, Meghan Markle
Prince Andrew makes royals 'sick and tired', asked to 'fade into the background'

Prince Andrew makes royals 'sick and tired', asked to 'fade into the background'
Britney Spears hires new security team after ex attempted to crash wedding

Britney Spears hires new security team after ex attempted to crash wedding

Latest

view all