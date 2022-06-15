Georgina Rodríguez, Ronaldo celebrate victory in Kathryn Mayorga lawsuit

Georgina Rodríguez, Ronaldo enjoy ‘family vacation’ as court dismisses lawsuit against footballer

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are enjoying a family vacation with their children after a US district judge dismissed a rape lawsuit filed by Kathryn Mayorga against the football superstar.



Ronaldo took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of their trip with his family along with a sweet caption.

He said, “Vacation with love!” followed by a heart emoticon.

The Manchester United player also posted the same photo in his Insta stories with ‘Family Vacation’ caption.

Georgina also took to the Facebook-owned app and posted adorable photos as they jet off on family holiday for break.

In one of the photos, Georgina proudly cradles newly born baby Bella Esmerelda.

She posted the pictures with caption, “My life” with a heart emoji.



