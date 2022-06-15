 
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
Prince William, Prince Harry 'done lots of damage' amid warning echoes

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

Royal experts warn Prince William and Prince Harry have a ‘lot of damage to fix’ when it comes to mending their relationship and fixing rifts.

Royal correspondent Victoria Murphy made this claim in her latest interview with Mail Plus' Palace Confidential.

She was quoted saying, “It feels, from everything that we've seen and everything that we've heard, that there is still significant distance between them publicity as we've seen, but also privately.”

“I think we will just have to see. There is a lot of damage done, I think, over the last couple of years, two to three years, and I think that's going to take a lot of time.”

Before concluding she also addressed the Queen’s Jubilee weekend and added, “The idea that there would just be a weekend where everything would just be resolved, I think, was always completely naïve.”

