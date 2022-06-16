Prince William gushes over his daughter Charlotte for her amazing skills, brands her 'budding star'

Prince William branded his daughter Charlotte as a “budding star” during his chat with England’s women’s football team on Wednesday.

Kate Middleton's husband gave royal fans an insight into his daughter's interests and hobbies, sharing that the young Princess has a passion for the beautiful game.



William also chatted to England's defender and captain Leah Williamson while visiting England Women's team ahead of UEFA Women's Euro 2022.



“Charlotte wants me to tell you she's really good in goal,” the doting dad said. “A budding star for the future!” William further quipped.

The Duke added: “She said, ‘Please can you tell them that’, and I said ‘Okay I'll tell them’.”

Elsewhere he told captain Leah Williamson that George plays for a local team, adding: "He gets very competitive."



Prince William was gifted with three England shirts, each bearing the name of one of his children.