Thursday Jun 16 2022
Meghan Markle 'could not imagine' to miss THESE future royal events

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

Meghan Markle will most definitely not miss important upcoming royal events, despite 'frosty' relationships in UK.

Professor Cele Otnes notes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are bound to return across the pond on occasion of Queen's death and Prince Charles' coronation.

She told Express.co.uk that she “can’t imagine they would miss the coronation [of Prince Charles] - any funerals or coronations”.

Ms Otnes added: “If they do, they are saying, ‘Not only do we not really want to be in the Royal Family, we don’t even really want to be in the family’.

“And those are two different issues.”

However, she noted that the return would largely will “depend greatly on the relationship between Prince Charles and Prince Harry”.

She explained: “They understood they were going to show up as family members, and not Royal Family members.”

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, left UK in 2020 after quitting as senior royals. The couple then went on to defame the royal family on Oprah Winfrey show.

