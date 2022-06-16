 
Prince Harry 'continuing' Diana's work with 'hand grenades'?

Prince Harry has been accused of throwing hand grenades at Royal Family in an attempt to follow Princess Diana’s legacy.

According to Express UK, royal author Tina Brown made this accusation.

She explained, “Harry was the real, kind of, unsettling surprise. In a way, Harry has, sort of, continued his mother's legacy, essentially, of throwing hand grenades.”

Before concluding she even went as far as to say, “I think that's what they found so destabilising is that Harry, they don't quite know when another one of the guns is going to go off. Which is what we've been seeing, well, for the last four, five years.”

