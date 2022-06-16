Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez dating model and fitness expert Kathryne Padgett?

Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez is reportedly dating model and fitness expert Kathryne Padgett, their rumoured romance could bring the world of sports and fashion together once again.

A-Rod has reportedly been filming his romantic getaway to Italy but none of the snaps show him with the woman who has reportedly given him back the illusion of love after his split with superstar Jennifer Lopez.



The two have not been captured by the paparazzi in the paradisiacal destination, The lovebirds have also not shared their photos from the luxury getaway.



"Italian summer nights," Padgett wrote on Instagram alongside a series of snapshots of the spectacular getaway, within which we see one featuring Alex with others.

Kathryne Padgett is a model and fitness expert. In fact, she participated as a bodybuilder in several competitions of the NCP (National Physique Committee) league.



It could be said that Kat already lives with Alex's daughters, as Nastasha and Ella also accompany their father on this journey.

Lopez's ex Rodriguez did, however, make his thoughts known on the fitness diva's recent Instagram pic in a pink bikini.

Kathryne Padgett posed on a yacht with a glass of wine in her hand, prompting Rodriguez to comment with three fire emojis.