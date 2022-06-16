Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson is ‘great guy’: Scott Disick

File Footage

Scott Disick gushed over Pete Davidson as he said that Kim Kardashian has found a “great guy.”

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Scott told Khloe Kardashian that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum behaves differently around the comedian.

“Kim found a guy who’s a great guy. He’s so sweet,” Scott said on the show.

“(He) does so much. He picked us up from the airport the other day, like, (with) the coffee she wanted. Had a coffee for me — I didn’t want to tell him it’s the completely wrong one,” he added.

Scott continued: “He’s just a great person. You can tell he cares about people’s feelings.”

“It’s really cute. She’s so different, too, in front of him. She says, like, young slang words,” the 39-year-old said.



