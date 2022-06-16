Kate Middleton’s royal code name exposed after Duchess forgets purse: Details

 
Kate Middleton once forgot to bring her purse while shopping and ended up exposing her own secret code name, as per a friend of hers quoted by The Daily Mail.

As per royal tradition, royal family members are said to have special pseudonym that private and royal staff use to refer them as a safety protocol, but once, the Duchess of Cambridge let her secret royal moniker slip while shopping all the way back in 2010!

According to reports, Kate made the slip-up after realising that she had forgotten to bring her purse while shopping for a wetsuit at a water sports shop.

The store owner, Dave Buckland, failed to recognise Kate and asked for her name so he could keep the item on hold for her, to which she reportedly replied: “Mrs Cambridge.”

At this point in time, Kate wasn’t married to Prince William, and had Mrs Cambridge as one of her now-easily recognisable code name.

Commenting on the incident, a friend of hers told The Daily Mail at the time: “He was looking straight at her and actually commented that it was quite an unusual surname. He hadn’t a clue who she was. She just smiled and said she’d be back. He hasn’t lived it down since.”

As per reports, another of Kate’s secret fake names include Daphne Clark, with its initials, DC, spelling out Duchess of Cambridge. 


