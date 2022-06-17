 
Shakira's sampathies lie with Prince William and Kate in dispute with Meghan and Harry?

A look at the official Instagram accounts of Prince William and Kate Middleton suggests that celebrities are also divided when it comes to the royal family's disputes.

Shakira is one of those celebrities who is prominent among the flowers of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who have amassed more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram.


The "Waka Waka" singer is nowhere to be found in the list of people who followed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Instagram which they stopped using after stepping down from their royal duties.

The account is still followed by more than 9.6 million people.

