Prince Harry ‘his own man’ without Meghan Markle ‘breathing down’

Experts have just pointed out Prince Harry’s ability to be ‘more his own man’ whenever Meghan Markle isn’t breathing down his neck.

Body language expert Darren Stanton made this observation in an interview with Marie Claire.

He began by noting, “Harry seems to be more of his own man when attending events on his own, as he has a confidence and resilience we don’t tend to see when he’s accompanied by Meghan Markle.”

He also went on to note, “It's really interesting that Prince Harry appears always at his most relaxed and genuinely most happy when he’s either at the Invictus Games interacting with all the other athletes and attendees or at other sporting occasions such as the polo.”

“When Harry is on his horse, you can see the determination in his face to do well at heart,” Mr Stanton added.

“Harry is a team player having been in the military, so he sometimes must find it quite hard to be in California away from loved ones in the UK. However, at the weekend polo game, his face was one of absolute elation and happiness as he played the sport and mingled with others.”

“With his whole face engaged and his crow's feet visible at the side of his eyes in photos from the event, it's clearly a genuine feeling of happiness. Prince Harry spoke with David Foster, with whom he appears to have forged a great friendship, and you can see the excitement in Harry‘s body language when he's talking with David.”