Friday Jun 17 2022
Prince Andrew 'can't forget' Kingship snub: Insider

Insiders warn Prince Andrew cannot get over the Kingship snub as second in line to the throne.

Insiders made this news public in their interview with Express UK.

They began by saying, “The problem with Andrew is that he has never got over the fact that he was once second in the line of succession. And now he’s not.”

This revelation comes shortly after Prince Andrew ‘demanded’ a reinstatement due to his status as a “Prince of the blood.”

Shortly after the demand, even his ex-wife the Duchess of York came to his aid and promised to 'support' him. 

