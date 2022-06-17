Sir Elton John thanks fans for ‘love and memories’ as he opens up on retiring from touring

Legendary star Sir Elton John took a moment to express his gratitude towards fans for their ‘love’ and countless ‘memories’ as he opened up on retiring from touring.

The iconic singer said that he has collected enough memories from his pop career to tell his children until he's 'old and decrepit'.

The Cold Heart star, 75, who shares sons Zachary, 11, and nine-year-old Elijah with husband David Furnish, 59, bid farewell to fans on the opening night of his UK tour at Carrow Road, in Norwich, on Wednesday.

“Tonight is the 229th show on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, we have about 103 shows to do. This is my second last concert in Norwich and all of East Anglia, and the 444th concert in the United Kingdom. It's been quite a journey and it all ends next July,” he shared.

“But I want to thank you because I won't be playing here again. I want to thank you for all the memories, all the love you've sent me, all the loyalty, the kindness, the letters, the dressing up, the costumes, the multiple shows you've been to,” he added.

The Sacrifice singer said, “It means the world to me and I will never forget you guys. I will take you with me in my heart, in my soul and I can tell my boys all about you when I get old and decrepit. I love you.”

The music icon announced his farewell world tour in 2018.