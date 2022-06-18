Proof that Jennifer Aniston still holds grudge against Angelina Jolie over Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie started dating during the filming of their film Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004 when the former was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

The former "Friends" star and Pitt were married from 2000 and 2005.

While many people blames Aniston's failure to deal with life after the end of "Friends" in 2004, the actress' fans think it was Jolie who stole Brad Pitt from her.

Whatever the reason, the pair was together till 2016. Their relationship ended two years after their marriage.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited at the Golden Globes 2020 but they haven't rekindled their relationship.

Aniston was all smiles at their reunion and showed no signs of resentment.

But when it comes to Angelina Jolie, Aniston is not ready to forgive her.

The actress still maintains grudge against the former wife of Brad Pitt and has avoided meeting her since ages.

Jolie recently joined Instagram and has more than 13 millions followers including Hollywood celebrities. But Jennifer Aniston is a high profile celebrity who is conspicuous by her absence from Jolie's list of followers on the Facebook-owned platform.