Amber Heard says texts to father prove Johnny Depp abused her

Saturday Jun 18 2022
Saturday Jun 18, 2022

Amber Heard presented her text messages sent to her father in her first tell-all interview to prove that Johnny Depp abused her.

During her interview with Dateline’s Savannah Guthrie, aired on June 17, the Aquaman actor’s legal team presented multiple messages to NBC reporters.

In one of the text messages to her dad, Heard detailed getting abused by her former husband in 2014.

“I keep not fighting back. He literally kicked me and called me an (expletive) in front of everyone on the plane. It’s humiliating,” the message read.

Guthrie revealed that the judge in the trial said that the message was deemed inadmissible in court.

Moreover, Heard also claimed that her therapist kept ‘years of notes’ dating back to 2011 that detail her getting abused throughout this time.

“Her notes represented years of real-time explanations of what was going on,” she said during the interview.

