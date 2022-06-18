 
Jennifer Lopez sings with her daughter Emme at L.A. Dodgers foundation gala

Music icon Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Muñiz delivered an electrifying duet performance at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday night.

The On The Floor singer, 52, headlined The Party for L.A. show, which raised $36 million to improve education, health care, homelessness and social justice for all L.A. residents.

For their performance, J.Lo and her 14-year-old daughter Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, got up on the stage and performed a mix of songs, including a heart touching duet of A Thousand Years by Christina Perri.

She also sang a line from Bruce Springsteen’s classic, Born in the USA while footage of her performing at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show played behind her, and delivered a rendition of Let’s Get Loud for the crowd.

At one point, the Marry Me star also joked that she and Emme “were really expensive to book,” and added that she loves to bring her daughter on stage when possible.

