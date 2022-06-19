Amber Heard interview 'unthical' amid host's private link to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard interviewer, Savannah Guthrie, has come under the expert radar after bombshell interview.

The NBC star, who sat in for an exclusive grilling session with Heard, has conflict of interest with the star over her professional relationship with Johnny Depp.

Savannah's husband, Michael Feldman, did consulting work for Johnny Depp’s lawyers, according to journalism ethics experts.



Guthrie herself informed viewers ahead of the that “my husband has done consulting work for the Depp legal team, but not in connection with this interview.”



Journalist ethics exports say that, “Ms. Guthrie was transparent by letting viewers know her husband worked for the Depp legal team before her interview aired on the ‘Today’ show,” Rebecca Aguilar, president of the Society of Professional Journalists, told Insider.



“Still, she could have avoided becoming part of the story by allowing another NBC anchor to interview the Depp team and later with Ms. Amber Heard. Ms. Guthrie should be far away from this story to show her viewers that she is fair, transparent, and ethical.”

