Priyanka Chopra pens sweet birthday tribute for 'Citadel' co-star Richard Madden

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is set to share the screen space with the Game of Thrones famed actor Richard Madden in their forthcoming, highly-anticipated spy thriller series Citadel.

Ahead of the series’ release, the White Tiger actress took to Instagram Story and posted a special birthday wish for Madden, who turned 36 on June 18.

Sharing a sweet birthday tribute for the Eternals star, the Sky Is Pink actress shared his monochrome photo in her story and captioned it with a sweet note, "Adore you" while tagging him in the post.

Earlier on Sunday, the Dil Dhadakne Do starlet shared a video montage on her IG handle as she wrapped up shooting for Citadel.

The clip featured her shooting experience for the series. Sharing the video, PeeCee wrote in the caption, "And it’s finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time. #Citadel"





The release date of the action-packed spy thriller series is yet to be announced.