Queen’s funeral leak reveals Prince Charles’ official monarch title: Details

file footage





Prince Charles is set to ascend the British throne after his mother, Queen Elizabeth, passes away with her funeral plans already getting leaked and revealing the Prince of Wales’ title as future monarch.

As per the official leaked briefing obtained by The Australian, a ten-day mourning period will be observed across the Commonwealth nations whenever the now-96-year-old monarch passes away, with Australia holding a state funeral.

The briefing also revealed that a special meeting of the Executive Council in Australia will proclaim Charles as the King of Australia.

Governor-General David Hurley will officially later proclaim Charles as the King in a session of Australian Parliament House.

As the King of Australia, Prince Charles’ full title will be ‘Charles the Third, by the Grace of God King of Australia and His other Realms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth.’