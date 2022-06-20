 
Monday Jun 20 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan’s daughter Lilibet to make history with royal title?

Monday Jun 20, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet Diana, could make history soon with her grandfather, Prince Charles, expected to grant her a coveted royal title once he becomes King, as per a royal expert.

According to royal author Andrew Morton, Prince Charles’ first order of service when he ascends the British throne is going to be granting ‘Prince’ and ‘Princess’ titles to Harry’s children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet.

Talking to Express UK, Morton expressed that Archie and Lilibet’s titles will come even as their father Prince Harry is relegated to the sidelines if he continues his feud with the royal family.

As per Morton: “The big irony in all of this is that when Prince Charles comes to the throne, one of the first things he will be asked to do is to make Lilibet a Princess and Archie a Prince.”

Morton added: “It's going to be interesting to see which title they will get. And Lilibet will be the first American-born princess.”

