Monday Jun 20 2022
German actor to play Queen Elizabeth I in TV series

German actor Alicia von Rittberg will play Queen Elizabeth I in TV series 'Becoming Elizabeth,' which tells the story of the British queen from an orphaned teenager to navigating through the Tudor court.

Becoming Elizabeth, will take aim at the life of a monarch everyone is deeply familiar with, Queen Elizabeth I of England.

Becoming Elizabeth aims to tell the famous queen's story from a new angle: By focusing on her often ignored youth

She was the daughter of King Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn. Elizabeth saw her mother beheaded when she was just two years old. Though her parents' marriage was annulled and she was declared illegitimate, Elizabeth spent most of her childhood being alternately welcomed to and banished from court, living in a variety of royal houses and meeting what must have seemed like an endless stream of stepmothers.

