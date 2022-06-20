Bob Saget’s daughter Lara pours her heart out in emotional Father’s Day tribute

File Footage

Bob Saget’s daughter Lara Saget penned an emotional tribute for her dad five months after his sudden tragic death.

Taking to Instagram, Lara dropped a throwback picture with her father from her childhood days as she honoured him with a heartfelt caption.

In the moving note, the 32-year-old artist wrote, “My dad wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend. He wore his heart. He didn’t hide it; he wasn’t afraid of love.”

“My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world,” the late comedian’s daughter added.

“I have noticed how scary it can be to love that big, to open so fully,” Lara further confessed. “It can be easier to be angry, fearful, negative. Maybe because love has an infinite quality, it is boundless.”

“My dad taught me that it doesn’t matter what life throws, how hard, how painful, how seemingly impossible,” she shared with her followers. “It doesn’t stop that love. He chose love, always.”



Ending her emotional tribute, Lara wrote, “I commit to doing the same. The love is right here.

And it’s my responsibility to give it to myself and to share by living in the love.”

“I love you infinitely, dad,” Lara concluded. “Happy Father’s Day.”

On 9th January 2022, Bob was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, one day after performing a comedy show outside of Jacksonville.

The comedian had died after suffering a blunt head injury as per reports obtained by People Magazine.



