 
entertainment
Monday Jun 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Madonna wishes happy Father's Day to herself: see pics

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 20, 2022

Madonna wishes happy Fathers Day to herself: see pics
Madonna wishes happy Father's Day to herself: see pics

Madonna had a tribute for herself as the queen of pop marked Father's Day with her cute pictures posing with her children on Sunday.

In the photos with son Rocco Ritchie, 21, Madonna sent the temperature soaring as she posed in a lacy dress and fingerless gloves.

Madonna wishes happy Fathers Day to herself: see pics

The next photo captured the singer’s 25-year-old daughter Lourdes embracing her mother as she looked gorgeous in an oversized leather jacket.

Madonna wishes happy Fathers Day to herself: see pics

Her tribute also included a photo of her holding hands with adopted son David Banda as he donned a black and white outfit while the singer turned heads in a multi-coloured bodysuit with a cosy cardigan.

The Material Girl singer captioned the post, “Who’s the Daddy………….”

Meanwhile, Madonna also recalled her dad on the occasion as she shared his photo while expressing, “Happy Father's Day. My dear sweet father Silvio.”

Madonna wishes happy Fathers Day to herself: see pics


More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard gears up to launch ‘tell-all’ book after losing defamation lawsuit

Amber Heard gears up to launch ‘tell-all’ book after losing defamation lawsuit
Georgina Rodriguez cradles newborn daughter at Cristiano Jr birthday bash

Georgina Rodriguez cradles newborn daughter at Cristiano Jr birthday bash
Fans ask Kim Kardashian to 'stay away' from Kanye West after Father's Day post

Fans ask Kim Kardashian to 'stay away' from Kanye West after Father's Day post
Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson criticises 'cancel culture'

Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson criticises 'cancel culture'
Dakota Johnson turns heads with her stylish appearance amid new gig in LA

Dakota Johnson turns heads with her stylish appearance amid new gig in LA

Prince William still ‘angry’ over Princess Diana getting duped by Martin Bashir

Prince William still ‘angry’ over Princess Diana getting duped by Martin Bashir
Selena Gomez dishes on landing 'Only Murders in the Building' gig

Selena Gomez dishes on landing 'Only Murders in the Building' gig
Prince Harry sets tongues wagging as he shuns his dad Charles on Father's Day

Prince Harry sets tongues wagging as he shuns his dad Charles on Father's Day
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh burns internet with her dance moves to Doja Cat’s song

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh burns internet with her dance moves to Doja Cat’s song
Prince Andrew in fresh legal storm as Epstein victim sounds off

Prince Andrew in fresh legal storm as Epstein victim sounds off
Johnny Depp surprises fans with clean shaven look at Jeff Beck’s gig

Johnny Depp surprises fans with clean shaven look at Jeff Beck’s gig

Prince Harry believes giving up Duke of Sussex title is a ‘good idea’

Prince Harry believes giving up Duke of Sussex title is a ‘good idea’

Latest

view all