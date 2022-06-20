Madonna wishes happy Father's Day to herself: see pics

Madonna had a tribute for herself as the queen of pop marked Father's Day with her cute pictures posing with her children on Sunday.

In the photos with son Rocco Ritchie, 21, Madonna sent the temperature soaring as she posed in a lacy dress and fingerless gloves.



The next photo captured the singer’s 25-year-old daughter Lourdes embracing her mother as she looked gorgeous in an oversized leather jacket.



Her tribute also included a photo of her holding hands with adopted son David Banda as he donned a black and white outfit while the singer turned heads in a multi-coloured bodysuit with a cosy cardigan.

The Material Girl singer captioned the post, “Who’s the Daddy………….”

Meanwhile, Madonna also recalled her dad on the occasion as she shared his photo while expressing, “Happy Father's Day. My dear sweet father Silvio.”



