Prince William still ‘angry’ over Princess Diana getting duped by Martin Bashir

file footage

Prince William is reportedly ‘still angry’ over BBC journalist Martin Bashir scoring a bombshell interview with his mother, Princess Diana, through unfair means, reported Express UK.



As per an insider, the Duke of Cambridge remains angry at how Bashir managed to lure his unsuspecting mother into the interview in which she revealed scandalous details about the breakdown of marriage with Prince Charles.

The source, allegedly a friend of William’s, told The Daily Mail: “His anger was palpable, but he went away and did his research and placed the issues in their true historical context.”

“While he is still furious about the way in which his mother was duped, he is not going to hold our national broadcaster to account for something that happened a quarter of a century ago,” the insider continued.

Diana famously gave Bashir the Panorama interview three years after ending her marriage with Prince Charles, and made the bombshell revelation that ‘there were three people’ in the marriage, hinting at Charles’ affair with Camilla, now Duchess of Cornwall.

An independent Lord Dyson inquiry was concluded last year, revealing that Bashir had faked bank documents to gain access to Diana through her brother, Earl Spencer.

Soon after the publication of the inquiry’s result, Prince William issued a scathing statement that said: “What saddens me most, is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived.”

“She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions,” William had said.