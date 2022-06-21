 
entertainment
Prince William’s ‘worst birthday gift’ for Kate Middleton revealed

Prince William may be a royal husband to Kate Middleton but he is admittedly bad at picking out gifts for his lovely wife!

The Duke of Cambridge once reportedly opened up about how bad he is at getting gifts for the Duchess of Cambridge, even admitting that Kate has vowed to ‘never let him forget’ the worst one.

Talking on footballer Peter Crouch’s podcast, William shared: “I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once - she's never let me forget that.”

He further quipped: “That was early on in the courtship that was - think that sealed the deal.”

William also added: “It didn't go well. Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars, it seemed like a good idea at the time.”

However, it seems like Prince William has gotten better at buying gifts for Kate, who stepped out just last week wearing a stunning necklace and matching earrings, said to be a gift from William!

