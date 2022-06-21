 
Meghan Markle 'emotional cruelty' row 'fires up' Americans: Expert

Meghan Markle bullying allegations results are demanded by the Americans.

The Duchess of Sussex was accused of bullying royal staffers into leaving their jobs back when she lived in Kensington Palace. She came under fire when a number of employees went on to expose her conduct.

Speaking on GB News, ToDiForDaily's podcast host Kinsey Schofield has now revealed: "Let me tell you, I cannot believe that the Palace is going to bury this Meghan Markle story, the Meghan Markle bullying claims.

"However, it is very Buckingham Palace to not talk about it, I respect their decision."

The podcast host added: "But a lot of royal watchers are fired up about this.

"They want to know what happened within that investigation".

She noted that the Queen "hired an outside firm to take over" the investigation".

Ms Schofield also added that "palace employees say they were humiliated by Meghan Markle.

"There was emotional cruelty, manipulation, and bullying".

She added: "We are being told by the Daily Mail that we will never see whatever that investigation was".

They added that locals  "will never see the light of day" because "the Queen wants peace".

The royal podcaster said: "I get it, but you know what, a little gossip never hurt nobody".

