'Fearless' Meghan Markle should 'welcome' bullying investigation results: 'Truth-teller'

Meghan Markle, the ultimate 'truth-teller' should not encourage Palace to block her bullying allegation findings, says expert.

The Duchess of Sussex was accused of bullying royal staffers into leaving their jobs back when she lived in Kensington Palace. She came under fire when a number of employees went on to expose her conduct.



An investigation was then launched by the Palace for “improving the policies and procedures” in its HR department, according to royal sources.

The results of the findings will reportedly not be disclosed by The Firm for the safety of the Duchess.

Author Sam Leith, however, notes that this could “make things worse”.

He wrote: “This is the worst of all possible worlds for the Duchess of Sussex. The public knows that an investigation into her behaviour has been, humiliatingly, conducted.

“Who knows which of these two accounts is the true one? I do not pretend to. Which is why it was surely in the interests of all concerned not only that it be investigated, but that the results of the investigation be made public so that those involved can get the chance to... 'speak their truth'? I think that’s the phrase.”

He added: “Even in attempting to 'limit tension between the Sussexes and the Palace', the Palace has ended up, perhaps unintentionally, participating in exactly the sort of smear campaign they have been accused of.

“Bury the report, fine: it’s on HM’s dime after all. Bury the report and allow it to be leaked that you’re burying the report? That leaves the reputation of the Duchess of Sussex at the mercy of speculation and innuendo.

“Letting it be known that it’s being done to keep the Sussexes sweet makes things even worse.

“If the Palace wishes to do right by its own staff and by Prince Harry and his wife, it must make the findings of its investigation public.

“A fearless truth-teller like the former Meghan Markle should welcome that. Here is the one document that will undo, as she sees it, a cruel lie spun by an establishment that hates her.

“She should make a public statement calling for it to be published in full so her good name can be vindicated.”