Queen will 'never hear' word against 'intensely loyal' Andrew: 'Can do no wrong'

Queen hold a special place in her heart for beloved son Prince Andrew, even after his banishment.

The 96-year-old knows her son is 'intensely loyal' and would thus not want him to vanish in thin air amid intense efforts from Prince Charles and William.

Royal author Andrew Morton told Pod Save the Queen: "Prince Andrew has always been absolutely loyal to his mother. He will never hear a word said against her, he has always been intensely loyal.

Andrew lost his military titles and royal patronages in January 2022, amid sexual assault allegations from Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

He continues: "And she has admired the fact that during the Falklands War in 1982, he was an Exocet decoy which means his job was to protect HMS Invincible (the aircraft carrier) as the Argentines wanted to sink that.

"He was essentially a sitting duck and there as a sacrifice - but as a helicopter pilot, he played a huge role in making sure missiles exploded harmlessly by following a plan.

"That took a lot of guts to do and she very much appreciated that because that conflict cost a lot in blood and treasure for Great Britain. The Argentines had it in their sights that Andrew was their main target so he showed a lot of courage during that period.



"She liked the fact, as well, that he organised the retrieval of works of art during the famous fire at Windsor Castle in 1992.

"That was him showing initiative but also loyalty to The Queen. She doesn't forget those things and he has been a very loyal son to her.

"The memorial service was a family occasion and not a state occasion so it really was up to her who she had leading her to her seat. So that is a long-winded way of saying she is a mum and in her eyes, her children can do no wrong."