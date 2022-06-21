 
Prince William 'unusually patient' undercover phone call laid bare

Prince William once went under cover to carry out a voluntary service with his charity Centrepoint.

The Duke of Cambridge, who helps young people get back on their feet, rung the benefit office on behalf of one such individual.

Seyi Obakin, the charity’s CEO, shared: “On one occasion, he spent a week with us, turned up and was presented as a locum staff.

“He even rang up the benefit office on behalf of one young person. That was an education for him!”

Reportedly introducing himself simply as “William” and described as “posh, polite and unusually patient”, the prince asked about what financial help the young person might be able to receive.

William also slept rough on the streets for a night in support of the cause close to his heart.

The CEO added: “When someone said to him he looked like someone famous, William just smiled and replied: 'I've heard people say that, but don't believe it!' And then he carried on working.

