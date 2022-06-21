 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne's unverified photos showing them locking lips go viral

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 21, 2022

Amber Heard and Cara Delevingnes unverified photos showing them locking lips go viral

Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne's photos, showing them locking lips in an elevator, have gone viral across social media.

The unverified images, which appear to have been taken by a security camera, a woman resembling Heard is seen placing her arm around the shoulder of the person resembling Delevingne before leaning in for a kiss.

No date has been provided for when the snaps were taken, though they have quickly been shared across social media in the hours since they were unveiled.

Last month, it was claimed by a friend of Heard that the Aquaman star had a "three-way affair" with Elon musk and Delevingne while she was still married to Johnny Depp.

The nature of the pair's relationship became a talking point as fans digging through all aspects of their personal lives during their bombshell trial.

On Tuesday, Andy Signore touted what he described as "exclusive photos" of Delevingne and Heard embracing and getting cozy on his YouTube show.

The moment between the two was reportedly captured in downtown Los Angeles' Eastern Columbia Building—where Heard and Depp had shared a penthouse during their ill-fated relationship. 

