After Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun:Maverick', Kim Kardashian gets hooked on Adam Sandler's 'Hustle'

Kim Kardashian got hooked on watching Adam Sandler's new Netflix film "Hustle".

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV show star, posted a picture of her screen and wrote, "Watching this again.This movie Hustle is soo good."

She also tagged Sandler and Netflix in her Instagram story.

Hustle is a sports comedy-drama film which is directed by Jeremiah Zagar, from a screenplay by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters.

The film stars Adam Sandler as an NBA scout who discovers a raw but talented player in Spain (Juancho Hernangómez) and tries to prepare him for the NBA draft.



Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she watched Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" thrice.