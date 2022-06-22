 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 22 2022
By
Web Desk

After Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun:Maverick', Kim Kardashian gets hooked on Adam Sandler's 'Hustle'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 22, 2022

After Tom Cruises Top Gun:Maverick, Kim Kardashian gets hooked on Adam Sandlers Hustle

Kim Kardashian got hooked on watching Adam Sandler's new Netflix film "Hustle".

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV show star, posted a picture of her screen and wrote, "Watching this again.This movie Hustle is soo good."

She also tagged Sandler and Netflix in her Instagram story.

After Tom Cruises Top Gun:Maverick, Kim Kardashian gets hooked on Adam Sandlers Hustle

Hustle is a sports comedy-drama film which is directed by Jeremiah Zagar, from a screenplay by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters.

The film stars Adam Sandler as an NBA scout who discovers a raw but talented player in Spain (Juancho Hernangómez) and tries to prepare him for the NBA draft.

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she watched Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" thrice.

More From Entertainment:

Experts busy focusing on Harry, overlook William's dismal performance on major front

Experts busy focusing on Harry, overlook William's dismal performance on major front

Johnny Depp hits another major milestone after court victory against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp hits another major milestone after court victory against Amber Heard
Palace buried 'Meghan bullying' report for future use?

Palace buried 'Meghan bullying' report for future use?
Does Beyonce's new summer song channel the 'Great Resignation'?

Does Beyonce's new summer song channel the 'Great Resignation'?
Is Prince Harry really going to Ukraine?

Is Prince Harry really going to Ukraine?
Kate Middleton ‘bent over backwards’ to ‘welcome’ Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton ‘bent over backwards’ to ‘welcome’ Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton ‘incredibly sad’ over Prince William-Prince Harry feud

Kate Middleton ‘incredibly sad’ over Prince William-Prince Harry feud
Kate Middleton hoped Prince Harry would wish William: ‘Best birthday gift’

Kate Middleton hoped Prince Harry would wish William: ‘Best birthday gift’

Meghan Markle hailed for contacting Texas school shooting victim’s family

Meghan Markle hailed for contacting Texas school shooting victim’s family

Kim Kardashian consulted therapists before introducing Pete Davidson to kids amid threats from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian consulted therapists before introducing Pete Davidson to kids amid threats from Kanye West
Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne's unverified photos go viral

Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne's unverified photos go viral
Birthday boy Prince William praised for 'pushing' his uncle Prince Andrew out of public eye

Birthday boy Prince William praised for 'pushing' his uncle Prince Andrew out of public eye

Latest

view all